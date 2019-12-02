By the numbers: Teacher pay plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida lawmakers to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public-school teachers.
A budget document released last month gives a breakdown of how the money could be spread to school districts across the state. Here are the estimated amounts for each district:
- Miami-Dade County: $41,380,556
- Broward County: $40,944,158
- Hillsborough County: $40,683,711
- Orange County: $40,174,303
- Palm Beach County: $35,989,280
- Duval County: $29,492,554
- Pasco County: $28,633,598
- Lee County: $21,210,117
- Brevard County: $20,173,694
- Osceola County: $18,605,546
- Polk County: $17,700,345
- Volusia County: $17,174,926
- Clay County: $14,484,459
- Pinellas County: $14,351,540
- Escambia County: $14,146,219
- St. Lucie County: $13,392,695
- Leon County: $12,407,389
- Seminole County: $12,241,338
- Bay County: $11,572,387
- Marion County: $11,115,909
- Manatee County: $10,298,170
- Lake County: $10,249,159
- St. Johns County: $9,948,332
- Santa Rosa County: $9,389,214
- Okaloosa County: $8,269,153
- Alachua County: $7,865,601
- Hernando County: $6,258,178
- Martin County: $5,337,314
- Citrus County: $4,801,579
- Highlands County: $3,956,934
- Collier County: $3,916,037
- Columbia County: $3,874,570
- Gadsden County: $3,855,131
- Charlotte County: $3,773,172
- Nassau County: $3,347,978
- Indian River County: $3,206,481
- Sarasota County: $3,072,520
- Walton County: $2,994,331
- Putnam County: $2,930,680
- Jackson County: $2,878,244
- Wakulla County: $2,583,564
- Hendry County: $2,342,477
- Levy County: $2,200,065
- Bradford County: $1,881,134
- Baker County: $1,863,645
- Flagler County: $1,844,471
- Okeechobee County: $1,590,322
- Union County: $1,563,510
- Holmes County: $1,464,521
- Calhoun County: $1,462,368
- Madison County: $1,434,310
- Taylor County: $1,369,222
- DeSoto County: $1,261,578
- Washington County: $1,159,827
- Hardee County: $1,158,087
- Suwannee County: $974,144
- Florida Virtual School: $951,454
- Dixie County: $893,590
- Sumter County: $891,806
- Franklin County: $833,962
- Hamilton County: $811,721
- FSU Leon: $784,852
- Liberty County: $780,304
- Gulf County: $751,613
- Glades County: $642,148
- FAU St. Lucie: $563,103
- Gilchrist County: $477,992
- UF Lab School: $452,477
- Monroe County: $302,806
- FAMU Lab School: $293,116
- Jefferson County: $237,635
- Lafayette County: $150,096
- FSU Broward: $135,099
- FAU Palm Beach: $78,165
- State total: $602,282,686
Source: Florida Education Finance Program recommended calculation
News Service of Florida