TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida lawmakers to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public-school teachers.

A budget document released last month gives a breakdown of how the money could be spread to school districts across the state. Here are the estimated amounts for each district:

Miami-Dade County: $41,380,556

Broward County: $40,944,158

Hillsborough County: $40,683,711

Orange County: $40,174,303

Palm Beach County: $35,989,280

Duval County: $29,492,554

Pasco County: $28,633,598

Lee County: $21,210,117

Brevard County: $20,173,694

Osceola County: $18,605,546

Polk County: $17,700,345

Volusia County: $17,174,926

Clay County: $14,484,459

Pinellas County: $14,351,540

Escambia County: $14,146,219

St. Lucie County: $13,392,695

Leon County: $12,407,389

Seminole County: $12,241,338

Bay County: $11,572,387

Marion County: $11,115,909

Manatee County: $10,298,170

Lake County: $10,249,159

St. Johns County: $9,948,332

Santa Rosa County: $9,389,214

Okaloosa County: $8,269,153

Alachua County: $7,865,601

Hernando County: $6,258,178

Martin County: $5,337,314

Citrus County: $4,801,579

Highlands County: $3,956,934

Collier County: $3,916,037

Columbia County: $3,874,570

Gadsden County: $3,855,131

Charlotte County: $3,773,172

Nassau County: $3,347,978

Indian River County: $3,206,481

Sarasota County: $3,072,520

Walton County: $2,994,331

Putnam County: $2,930,680

Jackson County: $2,878,244

Wakulla County: $2,583,564

Hendry County: $2,342,477

Levy County: $2,200,065

Bradford County: $1,881,134

Baker County: $1,863,645

Flagler County: $1,844,471

Okeechobee County: $1,590,322

Union County: $1,563,510

Holmes County: $1,464,521

Calhoun County: $1,462,368

Madison County: $1,434,310

Taylor County: $1,369,222

DeSoto County: $1,261,578

Washington County: $1,159,827

Hardee County: $1,158,087

Suwannee County: $974,144

Florida Virtual School: $951,454

Dixie County: $893,590

Sumter County: $891,806

Franklin County: $833,962

Hamilton County: $811,721

FSU Leon: $784,852

Liberty County: $780,304

Gulf County: $751,613

Glades County: $642,148

FAU St. Lucie: $563,103

Gilchrist County: $477,992

UF Lab School: $452,477

Monroe County: $302,806

FAMU Lab School: $293,116

Jefferson County: $237,635

Lafayette County: $150,096

FSU Broward: $135,099

FAU Palm Beach: $78,165

State total: $602,282,686

Source: Florida Education Finance Program recommended calculation