Florida woman shocked to find snake inside her car while driving

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A woman in Broward County received quite the surprise while driving early Friday evening.

According to police, the woman was driving on Hiatus Road in Pembroke Pines when she noticed a snake was inside her car.

After safely pulling over, the woman contacted authorities who quickly responded to assist her.

Pembroke Pines Police Officer Patrick Pagliai turned on the car’s heater in order to coax the snake out of the vehicle’s air vents.

The intruder, a harmless rat snake, was caught by Officer Pagliai. Police said the snake was released back into the nearby Everglades.

Authorities say anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation can call their non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).