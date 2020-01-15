Florida boy runs 389 miles, flag in hand, for fallen heroes around the country

An 11-year-old boy from Florida is honoring our fallen heroes in a unique way.

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for every fallen hero across the country. This includes running for firefighters and K-9 officers.

He runs while carrying a thin blue line flag, and also carries a red line flag for fallen firefighters.

His family helps him go live on Facebook during his run to share the experience with his viewers. He began running at the beginning of 2019.

Here’s a tally of Zechariah’s miles from 2019 and 2020:

Total Miles Run in 2020: (as of 1/14/20): 13

Total Miles Run in 2019: 376

Overall Miles Run: 389

Total Miles Run for 2020 fallen LEO’s: 5

Total Miles Run for 2020 fallen Firefighters: 4

Total Miles Run for 2019 Fallen LEO’s: 4

Total Miles Run for 2019 Fallen Firefighters: 0

Total Miles Run for 2019/2020 Fallen K9′s: 0

Total Miles Run for Other Heroes: 0

Zechariah has a large following online.

Running 4 Heroes is a Non-Profit founded by an 11-year old. The mission seeks to raise funds for our injured First Responders while paying tribute to our Fallen Heroes through running.



