Teen killed in boat crash off Florida Keys

A South Florida teenager died after a boat crash Sunday off the Florida Keys, News4Jax’s sister station, WPLG-TV, reports.

The teen was identified by Westminister Christian School as Lucas Alvarez, who was a senior at the private school in Miami-Dade County and was the captain of the lacrosse team. He planned on attending Universal Technical Institute in Orlando after graduation.

“Lucas was loved by many and was known for being kind to everyone,” reads, in part, a statement on the school’s website.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report obtained by WPLG, four teenagers were on board a Maverick 2008 Pathfinder Bay Boat Sunday afternoon when the 23-foot boat hit a channel marker west of Islamorada and three of the occupants were thrown off, including Alvarez.

The report shows Alvarez was taken to a hospital, where he died. The others were not injured.

In light of his death, the school postponed all lacrosse games this week. The school also said there will be a special assembly Wednesday, and therapists will be available for students and staff.