Senator hopes to ‘enlighten’ DeSantis about vacation rental bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., a sponsor of a controversial vacation-rental proposal, believes he can dispel lingering concerns Gov. Ron DeSantis has about the legislation.

Diaz told reporters Tuesday he’d like to spend time with DeSantis to go over changes that have been made to the proposal during the committee process.

“I would love to have another conversation with him,” Diaz, R-Hialeah, said. “I do think there’s additional features in the bill that could maybe enlighten him to some of the things that are coming forward and maybe clear up some of his concerns.”

A day earlier, DeSantis said he hasn’t made up his mind on the bills but that he was “leaning against” the effort.

“We have 22 million people almost. We are a very diverse state. For us to be micromanaging vacation rentals, I am not sure that is the right thing to do,” DeSantis told reporters after a dedication ceremony at Florida A&M University Monday.

Last week, the House Commerce Committee brought House and Senate versions of the bills (HB 1011 and SB 1128) closer in alignment by adding language that would require online platforms such as Airbnb to collect and remit taxes on vacation rental properties, ensure that only properly licensed rentals are advertised and provide the state with specific information about the rentals. In exchange, inspection or licensure regulations would be “preempted” to the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, taking away regulatory authority from local governments. Local governments would be able to regulate issues such as noise, parking and trash, so long as vacation rentals are treated in the same way as other homes in neighborhoods.

Condominium and homeowner associations have been carved out of the new rules.

Local government officials continue to voice opposition to the proposal.

The vacation rentals can be problematic in “quiet neighborhoods” when “there are parties going on and some of the residents get upset,” DeSantis said Monday.

“My view would be, probably, that should be determined locally,” he added.