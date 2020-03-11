78ºF

Florida

Hotline activated for coronavirus-related price gouging

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the price gouging hotline in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Here is the list of supplies covered under the state of emergency:

  • Protective masks used to protect you from others if you are sick
  • Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning and all commercial cleaning supplies
  • All personal protective equipment, including gowns, booties, gloves and other protective gear

To report coronavirus-related price gouging, call the hotline at 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226). You can also report price gouging online by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

