Hotline activated for coronavirus-related price gouging
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the price gouging hotline in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Here is the list of supplies covered under the state of emergency:
- Protective masks used to protect you from others if you are sick
- Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning and all commercial cleaning supplies
- All personal protective equipment, including gowns, booties, gloves and other protective gear
To report coronavirus-related price gouging, call the hotline at 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226). You can also report price gouging online by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
For tips on how to report price gouging, click here:https://t.co/jOy5AmXoZE pic.twitter.com/5wPKOpXC6B— AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) March 11, 2020
