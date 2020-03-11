Hotline activated for coronavirus-related price gouging

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the price gouging hotline in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Here is the list of supplies covered under the state of emergency:

Protective masks used to protect you from others if you are sick

Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning and all commercial cleaning supplies

All personal protective equipment, including gowns, booties, gloves and other protective gear

To report coronavirus-related price gouging, call the hotline at 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226). You can also report price gouging online by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.