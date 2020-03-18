Interactive map: Track Florida’s coronavirus cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus on the rise, there’s a new way for Floridians to track the latest total of positive tests confirmed by the state.

The Florida Department of Health released an interactive map this week that not only displays the number of patients known to the state but also provides a county-by-county breakdown.

Data compiled by the state include patients’ ages, the origin of their infection and other details.

As of this writing, the state is aware of more than 300 cases, 28 of which are in Northeast Florida including 13 patients in Duval County. The region saw its first death Wednesday in Clay County.

The data show the majority of patients are concentrated in South Florida, with many of them surfacing so far in Broward (80 cases) and Miami-Dade counties (76 cases).

To view county-specific information, just click on your county on the map below and a dialogue box containing additional details will show up on your dashboard.

Check the latest data using the interactive map below (app users click here).