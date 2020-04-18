3 killed in fiery head-on collision on Flagler County road

BUNNELL, Fla. – Three people died when their cars exploded in flames after a head-on collision Friday night on State Road 100.

The three occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene near Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities are investigating why one vehicle, which they believe was a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line about 9 p.m. and struck a small passenger car head-on.

The fire was so intense that the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that investigators had difficulty identifying the makes and models of the vehicles involved in the crash. The victims were not identified as of late Saturday.