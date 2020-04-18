516 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida, statewide toll now over 25,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida surpassed 25,000 overnight, adding 516 new cases to the Department of Health’s running total on Saturday morning.

On Friday, the state saw its highest one-day increase in new cases since testing began -- cases jumped by more than 1,400 in Florida in a 24 hour period.

Deaths reported due to the virus have reached 740 in the state. No new deaths were reported overnight in Northeast Florida, where there have been 36 deaths out of 1,681 cases.

Of those in Florida who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,680 have been hospitalized. There are a total of 25,269 confirmed cases.

In Northeast Florida, Duval County leads the region with 824 cases. It’s followed by Alachua (205), Clay (217), St. Johns (186), Flagler (55), Putnam (55), Nassau (42), Bradford (40), Columbia (36), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.

Even as authorities in Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach, along with neighboring St. Johns County, reopen public beaches for exercise, they’re warning residents not to slip back into old habits.

“How long these beaches remain open is 100% up to the beachgoers,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said at a Friday morning news conference. “If we have to close the beach again, we’ll do it. Safety is still our top priority.”

Latham’s remarks echoed those made by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry when he announced Thursday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches would reopen.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Mayor Curry said in a statement Thursday. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

After reopening, a crowd flocked to Jacksonville Beach, and the same could be said in St. Johns County.

Here’s a photo taken at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday:

Notably, beaches in nearby Nassau County remain closed. County officials expressed concerns Friday about Curry’s decision and said they plan to monitor what happens in Jacksonville moving forward.

