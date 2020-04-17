Florida coronavirus cases top 24,000; deaths near 700

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Florida topped 24,000 on Friday as the statewide death toll approached 700.

A 56-year-old St. Johns County man was among 18 additional deaths reported overnight. The man had contact with a known COVID-19 patient and his case is considered travel-related, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of Friday, 24,119 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus, 3,507 of them have been hospitalized and 686 have died. That’s compared to 23,340 patients, 3,458 hospitalizations and 668 deaths reported Thursday night.

The state has identified 1,612 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across Northeast Florida. (WJXT 2020)

The state health department does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered from the disease.

There are now 1,612 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 across 11 Northeast Florida counties. Duval County has the most cases (794), followed by Alachua (202), Clay (195), St. Johns (185), Flagler (52), Putnam (52), Bradford (39), Nassau (39), Columbia (35), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.