Northeast Florida sees smallest jump yet in COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida area, which has been in the national spotlight after local governments began reopening area beaches, saw the single lowest increase in reported coronavirus cases, according to overnight numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

Duval County, the hardest-hit local county, reported only one new case since Wednesday night’s update. Half the area’s counties reported no new cases at all, and no local county had more than three new cases overnight. No new local deaths were reported.

As of Thursday morning, Florida is now reporting 28,832 positive cases of the disease, an increase of 256 from the last count released Wednesday evening. The death toll went up by 33 with 960 total coronavirus-related deaths now reported in Florida.

As of Thursday morning’s report, 4,509 people have been hospitalized in the state.

Tracking county-by-county cases, deaths

Duval County now has 937 cases and 17 deaths. Clay County has 260 cases and 12 deaths. Alachua County has 229 cases and one death. Four people have died in St. Johns County out of 195 cases, but St. Johns and three other local counties -- Flagler, Bradford and Union -- have reported no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases this week, Clay County reported its first case in a child, a 17-year-old boy, and Duval County reported three new cases in children: a boy under the age of 1, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Since early March, more than 290,000 tests have been administered in Florida, according to the health department. The vast majority (92.2%) of those results have come back negative. The state has not reported a number of people who have recovered from the disease.