Publix buys farmers’ spare food & donates it to Feeding America food banks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With families struggling to make ends meet and farmers tossing out surplus food, Publix is stepping up to help out both groups with a new initiative.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain announced Wednesday that it will begin buying produce and milk that would otherwise go to waste and donating it to Feeding America food banks.

This week, Publix has committed to purchase and donate over 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk as part of the effort, which is expected to continue for several weeks.

As News4Jax previously reported, farmers have been dealing with a surplus of food and milk with so many schools and restaurants closed. As a result, they’ve been throwing food away.

At the same time, an estimated 17.1 million people will experience food insecurity due to lost wages or layoffs, according to Feeding America, leading many of them to local food pantries.

The initiative by Publix offers a potential solution to both problems.

“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said.

To learn more, read the announcement on Publix’s website.