DeSantis meeting with President Trump as Floridians await decisions on reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday as Floridians await the governor’s plans to reopen the state.

President Trump and DeSantis are set to meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Oval Office, according to the president’s schedule, hours before Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden.

The meeting comes as Florida is expected to begin taking what DeSantis calls “baby steps” toward an economic recovery from the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said Monday that schools and nonessential businesses will remain closed during the first phase of the process. The governor is anticipated to flesh out his plan this week based on recommendations from a task force made up of business, government and health leaders.

The White House has already released its own set of criteria for cities and states to meet before they should consider reopening. That includes seeing falling transmission rates and performing more testing to better gauge how widespread the virus is within each community.

In Northeast Florida, some officials have already begun taking steps toward reopening. Mayor Lenny Curry, for instance, reopened Jacksonville-area beaches April 17 on a limited basis to those who seeking exercise and outdoor recreation.