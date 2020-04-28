Jacksonville sees 20th COVID-19 death as cases top 1,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville recorded its 20th coronavirus-related death and saw its total number of cases top 1,000 Tuesday while officials weigh the next steps in an effort to reopen the city.

The Jacksonville case and the first two deaths documented in Columbia County were among 83 deaths reported by the Florida Department of Health in the past 24 hours as the statewide death toll reached 1,171.

As of Tuesday, 32,846 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida including 5,222 people who have been hospitalized. Those represent increases of 708 positive tests and 212 hospitalizations since Monday.

It’s unclear how many people have recovered. The Department of Health does not provide that data.

Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to sign a $160 million economic relief bill during a noon news conference, including one-time $1,000 payments to individuals hit hardest financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Northeast Florida, a total of 2,145 cases and 50 deaths have been confirmed across 11 counties. With 1,001 positive tests and 20 deaths, Duval County remains the hardest hit. Despite having 700-plus fewer cases, Clay County has now recorded 14 deaths.

Over 357,000 tests have been administered in Florida since early March, according to the health department. The vast majority of tests (90.8%) have had negative results, 565 were inconclusive and 1,099 are pending. No data on the number of recoveries has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.