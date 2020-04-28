Mayor Curry to give expected timeline for reopening Jacksonville

Mayor Lenny Curry will discuss the expected timeline to safely reopen the city of Jacksonville during a news conference today, the Mayor’s Office said.

The video call news conference is set for 12:05 p.m. (Press play above to watch.)

Curry will also sign the relief bill approved by the City Council that will provide $1,000 to qualifying households in need in Jacksonville.

Curry said Monday that he was “gradually and methodically” considering when and how to reopen restaurants and other businesses in Jacksonville.

Curry said the city was already meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention goal for testing to reopen and met the White House’s benchmarks for reduced positive cases to enter Phase 1 of reopening.

“Data combined with the manageable occupancy levels at our local hospitals demonstrates that we are on the right track,” Curry said.

He had already asked businesses to be thinking about what it will take to reopen safely and maintain social distancing and safety procedures in their establishments.