Police: Man arrested, woman sought in BB gun shootings on I-95, I-4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been charged in a series of BB gun shootings that occurred on I-95 and I-4 back in January, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Deon Anthony Jones, 21, is charged with 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony criminal mischief. He was already in custody at the Duval County jail on separate charges when detectives arrested him Tuesday.

Investigators said they were still looking for a woman, Tiyana Anderson, 22, who is also wanted in connection to the case. Deputies did not provide her photo.

The Sheriff’s Office said through its investigation, deputies were able to get a tag number of the vehicle Jones and Anderson were in, which deputies said was registered to Jones’ grandparents. According to investigators, troopers found the vehicle in Jacksonville.

Troopers said they found BBs on the floorboard of the vehicle and that the passenger side mirror of the vehicle was broken.

Three vehicles in St. Johns County were among 19 damaged on interstates in counties including Volusia and Seminole, FHP said.

Volusia County deputies said eight vehicles were hit by pellets on I-4 eastbound, from Deltona to the I-95 junction, and another seven were hit on I-95 north from near International Speedway Boulevard to north of State Road 40.

Investigators said a total of 19 vehicles were hit, and that the total estimated property damage was $12,000.