Coronavirus: Nassau County reports 1st COVID-19 related death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patients in the counties of Clay, Duval, Flagler, and for the first time, Nassau, made up five additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported Saturday by the Florida Department of Health in Northeast Florida.

Fifty new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,364. The total number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 35,463 -- an increase of 735 in the past 24 hours.

The death reported in Nassau County was of an 83-year-old woman. She had contact with a confirmed case that was not travel related.

The two deaths reported in Clay County were of a 63-year-old man and a 92-year-old man. It’s unclear how the older man contracted the virus, but it wasn’t travel-related. The 63-year-old had contact with a confirmed case that was not travel-related

Data on the Duval County patient who died was not immediately available.

In Flagler County, a 68-year-old woman died of the virus. Her case was not travel-related, and she did not have contact with a confirmed case.

As of Saturday, there were 2,259 confirmed cases of the virus in Northeast Florida, and a total of 63 deaths in those counties.

It remains unclear how many people have gotten better since initially testing positive as the state does not provide recovery data.

County-by-county breakdown

The latest data comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to reopen retail stores, restaurants and state parks on Monday as part of the first phase of his plan to revive the state economy.

Appearing Friday at Little Talbot State Park in Duval County to announce his decision to reopen state parks, DeSantis encouraged Floridians to go outside while complying with social distancing guidelines.

“People can go out, they can get sunlight, they can get fresh air," he said. “It’s good for peace of mind."