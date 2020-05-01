Saying sunlight kills coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis to reopen Florida’s parks

Published: May 1, 2020, 11:51 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:58 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis chose Little Talbot Island State Park in Duval County on Friday morning to announced that all Florida’s state parks would reopen Monday, the same day restaurants and retails stores can open with capacity limitations.

“People can go out, get sunlight, get fresh air. It’s good for peace of mind," DeSantis said.

The governor did not say the risk of spreading coronavirus in a park is non-existent but cited a Department of Homeland Security Bio-defense Lab study that showed that ultraviolet radiation that mimicked natural sunlight destroys the new coronavirus.

“Sunlight rapidly killed the virus quickly,” DeSantis said. “Outdoor, daytime environments are lower risk for transmission than indoor environments."

DeSantis said that for people under 50 who are otherwise healthy, there’s “extremely low risk” of being outside in open public spaces.

The governor praised Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry for recognizing the data and opening Duval County’s beaches two weeks ago, noting that the city was ridiculed for the decision -- but it was the right decision.

DeSantis also noted that 42% of Duval County’s hospital beds are empty and the rate of positive tests continues to drop -- it’s now below 4% with only 1.8% of

“With that level of positives, it’s so low, it’s hard to get a downward trend,” DeSantis said, adding the availability of testing in Jacksonville now exceeds demand.

DeSantis is still speaking and addressing continuing unemployment issues and other aspects of Florida’s coronavirus response. This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.