24th COVID-19 death recorded in Duval County; 25 new cases linked to Columbia Correctional Institution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Florida, including one in Duval County, according to data released Sunday morning by the state Department of Health.

As the statewide death toll reached 1,379 as of 10 a.m. Sunday, Florida’s coronavirus caseload hit 36,078, up 615 cases from Saturday morning.

So far, 16.7% of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

The latest death reported in Northeast Florida was that of a 62-year-old woman in Duval County. According to the Florida Department of Floria, the case was travel-related, but she did not have contact with a confirmed case.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health in Columbia County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases linked to Columbia Correctional Institution, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 92. According to the health department, Columbia Correctional Institution is conducting a contact investigation and working to identify and notify people who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

County-by-county breakdown

The state has tested 429,970 people for the coronavirus, with 8.4% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The latest data comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to reopen retail stores, restaurants and state parks on Monday as part of the first phase of his plan to revive the state economy.