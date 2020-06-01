51st COVID-19 death in Jacksonville as Florida nears 57,000 total cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 75-year-old Jacksonville woman died less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health reported Monday.

Her death marked the 51st Duval County fatality attributed to the novel coronavirus. In Putnam County, the 6th COVID-19 death was reported Sunday.

The Department of Health reported another 667 cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths in the state Monday morning.

There are now 56,830 residents and visitors to Florida who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state began collecting data a few months ago and 2,460 people have died.

In addition to Duval County’s 51st death from the virus, the total cases in the county increased by 10 to 1,654. The percentage of positive tests in Jacksonville was 3% with nearly 54,000 negative tests for the sometimes deadly virus.

Columbia County reported four new cases on Monday. There were also new cases reported in Alachua (2), Clay (1) and Putnam (1) counties reported in the last 24 hours.