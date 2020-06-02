Florida governor’s order on evictions, foreclosures extended to July 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending until July 1 an executive order aimed at preventing foreclosures and evictions as people struggle financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The executive order, which takes legal steps to try to prevent foreclosures and evictions, was issued April 2 and was then extended through June 2.
On Monday evening, DeSantis again extended the order until 12:01 a.m. July 1.
