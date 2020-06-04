Summer commencement ceremony alternatives eyed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state university system’s Board of Governors on Thursday asked all universities to develop plans for alternatives to in-person summer commencement ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person ceremonies had to be scrapped in the spring because of concerns about spreading the virus.

“Universities were creative with their spring commencement festivities, and each of them found ways to celebrate their graduates and their achievements. We are confident that the summer graduates will be equally celebrated,” the Board of Governor said in a news release.

The announcement came as university leaders in various parts of the state held meetings Thursday to discuss campus-reopening plans for the fall semester.

Students at the 12 universities were sent home in March and finished the spring semester through online courses. Students have continued distance learning during the summer.

The Board of Governors told officials on Thursday it would be “prudent” to develop alternatives to in-person summer graduation ceremonies, as “health guidelines still limit gathering at this time.”

Universities are supposed to finalize their plans for reopening campuses for the fall semester in the coming week. The plans are due to the Board of Governors on June 12. University leaders are then supposed to present those plans to the board on June 23.