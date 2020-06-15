Popular Jacksonville Beach bars close as customers test positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – ‘Welcome back’ signs were quickly taken down in place of ‘Sorry, we’re closed’ signs for three bars in Jacksonville Beach over the weekend. Each establishment reported having at least one customer test positive for coronavirus.

Lynch’s Irish Pub was the first bar to close. It announced Friday the establishment would close temporarily for cleaning. The general manager told News4Jax sanitation crews were hired for a $7,000 deep cleaning of the building.

The Wreck Tiki Lounge and The Tavern closed Sunday.

The three closures come on the heels of a new surge of coronavirus cases in Florida. The state dashboard tracking the novel virus shows, Florida health officials reported more than 2,000 cases, two days in a row. Saturday set a new daily record for most cases, with more than 2,500 positive test results. Sunday was just shy of that number: 2,200 positive cases.

Bars were permitted to reopen June 5 after the state closed all nonessential businesses in April at the onset of the coronavirus in Florida. The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach Charlie Latham said he believes the closures are concerning, but that it’s an isolated incident.