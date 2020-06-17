Bill to block sunscreen bans, e-verify proposal, parental consent bill now up to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A controversial proposal intended to block Key West and other local governments from imposing bans on certain types of sunscreen was among 38 bills that landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk Tuesday.

The proposal (SB 172), which would prohibit local governments from regulating drugs and cosmetics sold over the counter, was crafted in response to plans by Key West to enforce a ban on the sale of sunscreens that contain the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Key West pointed to concerns that the chemicals could damage coral reefs. Supporters of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, and Rep.

Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, said sunscreen helps prevent skin cancer and disputed that the targeted chemicals damage coral reefs.

The bill drew support from Johnson & Johnson, which makes sunscreens with oxybenzone, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Retail Federation and the Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.

But critics said the measure was a threat to local home-rule powers and the need to maintain endangered coral reefs.

During this year’s legislative session, Rep. Javier Fernandez, D-South Miami, called the proposal a “gross overreaction to what has been a measured and reasonable limitation passed by the city of Key West.”

Parental consent

DeSantis has indicated he will sign a heavily debated bill that would require parental consent before minors can have abortions.

The Republican-dominated Legislature passed the bill (SB 404) in February, but it was not formally sent to DeSantis until Tuesday.

Florida has a requirement for parents to be notified before minors have abortions, but a consent requirement would be more restrictive.

The current law has a process in which minors can go to court to avoid notifying their parents about having abortions -- a so-called “judicial bypass” that also is part of the consent proposal.

The Florida Supreme Court in 1989 struck down a parental-consent law, finding that it violated a right to privacy in the state Constitution.

But supporters of this year’s proposal, sponsored by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, and Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, have expressed confidence that it would be upheld, at least in part because of a new conservative majority on the court.

E-verify proposal

A bill that would require all government employers to use a federal electronic system to check the immigration status of new workers was also sent to DeSantis on Tuesday.

The measure (SB 664) would require all public employers -- such as local schools, public universities and state agencies -- and their contractors to use the electronic system, known as E-Verify.

Private employers who do not do business with the state government would not be mandated to use E-Verify.

Businesses that receive state-funded economic incentives, however, would be required to use the verification system. Also, government contractors would be required to use it.

Private employers who decide not to use E-Verify would be required to keep a three-year record of the documents used by workers to complete an “I-9” form, which federal law already requires businesses to use.

Until this spring, years of attempts to pass an E-Verify bill failed in the Republican-led Legislature. But the push for the verification plan this year got a political boost from the governor.

DeSantis, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, made a crackdown on illegal immigration a cornerstone of his 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

The E-Verify bill sent to the governor on Tuesday, however, does not go as far as DeSantis initially wanted.

The Republican governor had promised a mandate for both private and public employers, but lawmakers settled on an E-Verify requirement for government employers and their contractors.

DeSantis has until July 1 to act on the measure.

Clean Waterways Act

Among the other bills that went to DeSantis on Tuesday was a measure known as the “Clean Waterways Act” (SB 712).

Senate sponsor Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, said the bill provides “lasting solutions,” including setting new rules for septic tanks, increasing environmental fines and imposing records requirements on agricultural fertilizer.

However, several environmental groups said the bill doesn’t go far enough.

“Rather than stopping pollution at the source, the bill is full of bureaucratic housekeeping and weak, inadequate measures,” the Florida Conservation Voters said in a news release. “Rather than mandating strict nitrogen reduction standards for septic systems, it merely moves the regulation of septic tanks from the Department of Health to the Department of Environmental Protection. Rather than enacting stricter pollution standards for agricultural operations, it doubles down on voluntary best management practices.”