LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to speak about 2020 school year in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to address the upcoming 2020 school year on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

(When the governor is live, you can click the photo below to watch.)

The governor’s comments will come after Florida added 9,785 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total since March 1 to nearly 380,000.

Florida recorded more than 100 new coronavirus deaths for the seventh time in two weeks, pushing its death toll from the pandemic to nearly 5,500. The deaths included a 9-year-old girl in Putnam County, who is the youngest patient to die in Florida from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The state health department reported 138 more deaths, bringing Florida’s weekly average to 118 a day, equal with Texas for the worst current seven-day average in the nation. A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 deaths a day.

The percentage of positive tests has remained at about 18% the last two weeks, quadruple about 4% in June.

