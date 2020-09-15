11 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida health officials on Tuesday reported 146 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 12,946.

Eleven of the additional deaths reported Tuesday were in Northeast Florida: four in Duval County, two in Clay County, two in Alachua County, one in Baker County, one in Columbia County and one in Union County. Those who died were between the ages of 63 and 95.

Florida added 3,116 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 668,846 since March.

The Florida Department of Health said Tuesday the state’s positivity rate Monday was 4.22%. Union County, where 25 new cases were reported Tuesday, had a positivity rate of 45.61% Monday.

County-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida

Alachua County added 102 cases Tuesday, marking the fifth straight day that the county has seen an increase of at least 100 cases. Cases have recently spiked in Alachua County, with 131 cases Friday, a record 212 cases Saturday, 160 cases Sunday and 154 cases Monday. That brings Alachua County’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began to 6,657 — second only to Duval County in the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax.

Jacksonville added 107 cases Monday for an overall total of 28,632.

Daily cases reported in Florida and Duval County since March