Florida reports 9 more Jacksonville residents die with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Of the 147 additional deaths from COVID-19 the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday, nine were of Jacksonville residents, there were two additional deaths each in Alachua and Clay counties and one each in Bradford, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has tracked through the pandemic, 718 total deaths have been reported since COVID-19 hit the state at the beginning of March. The latest deaths in these counties were of patients the state counted between July 8 and Aug. 31 and the victims range in age from a 94-year-old woman in Clay County and to a 45-year-old Jacksonville man.

There were 3,255 additional coronavirus cases in the state added in Thursday’s report, bringing Florida’s total to 674,456. While that is down considerably from the daily cases seen in mid- to late-summer, it was the highest increase since last Thursday.

Alachua County saw 180 new cases Thursday -- more than even Jacksonville’s increase of 120 -- and the county has remained above 100 for seven days. Two-thirds of the Alachua’s new cases were of people 25 years old and younger.

Alachua’s positivity rate for Wednesday was 11.22%. Baker, Bradford and Union counties all had high positivity rates, as well.

Duval County’s positivity rate was 3.79% and has remained below 5% for a week. The Florida Department of Health said Wednesday the state’s positivity rate Wednesday was 4.46%.

County-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida

Daily cases reported in Florida and Duval County since March

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.