Florida passes 700K confirmed COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida has recorded more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to statistics released Sunday by the state Department of Health.

The state on Sunday reported 1,882 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Nassau County.

Overall, Florida has reported 700,564 cases and 14,202 deaths since March.

On Sunday, there were 2,101 people hospitalized with the virus, or eight fewer than the day before.

The positivity rate from coronavirus testing in both Florida and Duval County has dipped below 5% — the level that health officials believe shows limited community spread. The Florida Department of Health said Sunday that the state’s positivity rate Saturday was 4.08%, while Duval County’s was 3.57%.

Duval County added 93 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 30,207 cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy.

