Florida inmate COVID-19 deaths up to 132

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Another state prison inmate’s death has been linked to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 132 since the pandemic began, according to information released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Corrections.

Also, positive tests among inmates and corrections staff members continued to climb.

An additional 82 inmate cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 16,349.

As of noon Tuesday, 136 inmate COVID-19 tests were pending, with the largest number, 35, at Graceville Correctional Facility in Northwest Florida.

Also, an additional 25 corrections workers had tested positive, bringing the total to 3,147, according to the numbers released Tuesday by the department.