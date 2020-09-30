Police call deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse ‘domestic incident’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 22-year-old Amazon employee was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an Amazon Fulfillment Center near Jacksonville International Airport and a man also shot is hospitalized.

Police said it was never an active shooter situation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the facility Tuesday night where deputies found the woman dead at the scene and the man injured. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated, domestic incident.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the people who were shot or name a shooter. The investigation remains ongoing.

The scene after the shooting was frantic, with hundreds of other employees, many who had heard the gunfire, evacuated.

A woman, who works at the center and asked to remain anonymous, said she heard gunshots while she was in the cafeteria.

“It was actual gunshots and we walked a couple steps. You see two people laid out by the stairs,” she said.

A man who also asked not to be named said his relative was in the building at the time.

“She was right there when he shot and security grabbed him and threw him to the ground,” the man said.

The SWAT team cleared the building to make sure there wasn’t any ongoing threat.

“This is a terrible tragedy," Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and all those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with the Sheriff as they investigate.”

The facility is open and running Wednesday morning. Amazon is offering counseling and support to employees.

In late June, there was a targeted shooting outside the same Amazon facility that left one person killed and two others slightly wounded. A 20-year-old man who was fatally shot while waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization in that incident.