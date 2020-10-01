Police charge man with murder in shooting at Jacksonville Amazon center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night said a man has been arrested and charged after a woman was shot to death at the Amazon Fulfillment Center near Jacksonville International Airport.

The Sheriff’s Office said Daisean Thomas Biffle, 22, is charged with second-degree murder. Investigators said that after the woman was shot, Tuesday night he turned the gun and tried to kill himself. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The woman has not been publicly identified. Police said she was also 22 years old.

Amazon is offering counseling and support to the 2,000 employees who work at the center. The facility’s expected to reopen on Thursday.

“This is a terrible tragedy," Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and all those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with the Sheriff as they investigate.”

JSO records show police have responded to the Amazon center on Pecan Park Road 182 times since the beginning of the year. While most were traffic incidents and other minor calls, there was an armed assault at the beginning of June, and a deadly shooting at the end of that month.

On June 29, a 20-year-old man was killed while standing in a line outside waiting to apply for a job. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization.