Florida moves past New Jersey in COVID-19 deaths

News Service of Florida

Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the pathology labs at Leeds General Infirmary on March 12. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has moved past New Jersey to have the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to totals posted Thursday on a Johns Hopkins University website that tracks national and international data.

The website showed Florida with 16,267 COVID-19 deaths, four more than New Jersey.

The Florida total does not include 203 non-residents who have died of COVID-19 in the state, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

New York has had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 33,377, the Johns Hopkins website shows. It was followed Thursday by Texas, with 17,656 deaths, and California, with 17,238 deaths.

