10-foot python removed from under car hood in Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale.

We received a call about a python under the hood of a Mustang! https://t.co/3LiWFyj58M. Officers removed the 10' invasive snake. If you see a Burmese python or other invasive species, report it to the Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1. #daniabeach #python #snake pic.twitter.com/FR7ekknxGv — MyFWC (@MyFWC) October 29, 2020

Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.

It wasn’t immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.