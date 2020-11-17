Florida adds 7,459 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 7,459 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the state Department of Health, 897,323 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

A seven-day average of nearly 6,300 new COVID-19 cases was reported Tuesday, according to health department statistics. That’s up from early October, when the seven-day average for new cases was about 2,200. In mid-July, the state reported a seven-day average of nearly 11,700 new cases. The current seven-day average includes more than 10,000 new cases reported on Sunday, but officials have pointed to a large dump of test results that day -- more than 146,000 -- as an explanation for the dramatic rise in positive cases. Nevertheless, Florida’s numbers had still been trending upward over the past 45 days.

On Tuesday, the state also reported 86 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including three in Clay County, two in Duval County, one in Alachua County, one in Baker County, one in Flagler County and one in Nassau County.

Since the start of the pandemic, 17,861 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals has also risen in recent weeks. The state’s online census of hospitals showed numbers hovering between 2,000 and 2,200 for most of last month, but as of Tuesday evening, there were 3,369 coronavirus patients in hospitals.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 8.64%, according to the health department, while Alachua County (4.23%) and Columbia County (4.43%) were the only Northeast Florida counties with positivity rates below 5%.

Florida and Duval County’s daily COVID-19 case increases

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.