Florida COVID-19 cases jump more than 17,000 in 48 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With an increase of 17,344 COVID-19 cases over two days, Florida is on track to surpass 1 million cases of the virus by early next week -- the third state in the nation to reach that dubious milestone.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the state’s Department of Health intentionally skipped a day of reporting coronavirus data on Thanksgiving. The only previous time Florida did provide a daily update was due to technical difficulties.

Duval County’s 1,037 increase in cases Friday would be a two-day average of 518.5. The last time Jacksonville’s had that many cases in two days was July 19-20.

Florida and Duval County daily case increase since June 1

Friday’s report increased the number of cases in Florida since March 1 to 979,021. Since the state has averaged just shy of 8,000 daily cases, the state will likely pass the million mark by Monday.

There were 114 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Florida in Friday’s report, including seven more in Duval County, and one additional death each in Alachua, Bradford, Clay and Nassau counties.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reported Friday afternoon 3,748 current hospitalizations with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Statewide, 25% of ICU beds are available, although Clay and Putnam counties have ICU availability at 20% or lower.