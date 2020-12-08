Florida’s daily average for COVID-19 cases climbs to 9,300 to start December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At the start of October, Florida was seeing about 2,600 newly confirmed coronavirus cases each day. At the start of November, that average nearly doubled to 5,182 cases a day.

In the first week of December, Florida has reported an average of 9,306 new COVID-19 cases a day.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 7,985 new cases and another 98 deaths.

On Monday, Duval County added 400 cases for a total of 47,818, while St. Johns County added 102 for a total of 9,722 and Clay County added 81 for a total of 8,730.

So far this month, Duval County is averaging around 480 cases a day in December, St. Johns County is averaging 111 and Clay County is averaging 88.

Duval County St. Johns County Clay County Dec. 1 472 99 88 Dec. 2 519 154 88 Dec. 3 606 132 111 Dec. 4 537 122 85 Dec. 5 494 94 94 Dec. 6 430 109 74 Dec. 7 382 78 90 Dec. 8 400 102 81 Daily average 480 111 88

On Tuesday, the state also reported 13 more deaths in Northeast Florida: Six in Clay County (162 total deaths), two in Duval County (658), two in Nassau County (61), one in St. Johns County (102), one in Columbia County (100), and one in Baker County (34).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,627 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As of around 4 p.m. Tuesday, 4,560 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. That includes 254 patients in Duval County hospitals.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 7.92%, the health department said Tuesday. The positivity rate, a key factor in determining the community spread of the virus, hasn’t dipped below 6.22% in the last 14 days.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.