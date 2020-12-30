Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency for COVID-19 pandemic

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at the old Pan American Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday extended for another 60 days the state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

“As Florida recovers and re-launches its economy, l am committed to providing all available resources to assist Floridians and local communities with their efforts,” Tuesday’s order said.

The extension maintained Jared Moskowitz, director of the Division of Emergency Management, as coordinating the state’s response to the pandemic.

With an initial version issued on March 9, DeSantis’ orders have allowed the governor to direct funds where necessary for supplies, equipment and personnel, let out-of-state medical professionals practice in Florida and let pharmacists prescribe up to 30-day emergency refills of prescription drugs.

A previous extension was issued on Nov. 3.