Florida sees smallest increase in COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 8,002 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

It was the first time that fewer than 10,000 cases were reported in a day since Dec. 28 when 8,198 cases were reported.

Jacksonville also surpassed 75,000 cases on Monday. Duval County recorded 268 additional cases for 75,178 total cases.

Since March, 1,579,281 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the state Department of Health also reported 142 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Of the deaths reported Monday, 21 were in Northeast Florida: 10 in Duval County (816 total deaths), eight in Alachua County (154), two in St. Johns County (140) and one in Columbia County (132).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,657 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of late Monday afternoon, 7,448 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 9.19%, the health department said Monday.

Health department data showed Monday that 1,031,795 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.