Florida adds 7,788 coronavirus cases, 120 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 7,788 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as 120 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 18 were in Northeast Florida: nine in Duval County (911 total deaths), five in Alachua County (171), two in St. Johns County (166), one in Clay County (244) and one in Nassau County (94).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,721,377 COVID-19 cases and 26,915 coronavirus-related deaths since March.

Duval County has recorded 81,927 total cases, including 397 cases that were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 6,101 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 5.54%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 1,678,944 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

