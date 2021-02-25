Peppa Pig theme park opening at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Peppa Pig is about to get its own theme park at Legoland Florida Resort. (WKMG)

Beginning in 2022, the popular children’s character, known for her British accent and content for preschoolers, will have an all-new standalone theme park.

According to a news release, the new area will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas complete with “muddy puddles.”

Families will also get the opportunity to meet Peppa and her friends, and see them in all-new shows based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

The new theme park will be separately ticketed and will be within walking distance to Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and the entrance to Legoland Florida Theme Park.

Merlin Entertainment, which runs Legoland parks, has entered an exclusive multi-territory agreement with Hasbro, which owns Peppa Pig.

Parents with “little piggies” can be among the first to hear some of the big news about the new theme park by signing up here.