Florida woman kidnapped, raped, left on side of road, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a community alert and is asking for the public’s help after a woman was kidnapped, raped, and left on the side of the roadway on Tuesday.

Detectives are calling this a “heinous crime.”

The victim was forced into a vehicle near Baseline Road between 8 and 9 a.m., according to deputies.

“At that time of day, somebody saw something,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “We need (the public’s) help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.