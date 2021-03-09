Florida adds 4,426 coronavirus cases, 132 deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,426 new cases of the coronavirus and 132 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, one was reported in Putnam County (131 total deaths) and one was reported in Baker County (57).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,952,733 COVID-19 cases and 32,481 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 89,953 total cases, including 122 cases that were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,311 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 5.87%, the health department said Tuesday.

Health department data released Tuesday showed that 3,658,030 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

