Florida Amber Alert issued for teen girl missing since 2019

She was last seen in October 2019, but on Friday night a Florida Amber Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl missing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to what investigators called a case with “unique circumstances.”

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Daphne Westbrook in October 2019 did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook. The agency states that in June 2020, authorities in Hamilton County Tennessee secured a warrant for John Westbrook, charging him with custodial interference.

The following October, the TBI said, the teen was placed on its missing children website.

Most recently, on Feb. 23, 2021, a Hamilton County grand jury indicted John Westbrook on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in connection to the 17-year-old’s disappearance.

“We’re issuing our AMBER Alert now, because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster,” the TBI said on Twitter.

Below is a description of Daphne and John Westbrook, as is a photo of the car they might be traveling in.

Florida Amber Alert flyer

Authorities believe John Westbrook may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne Westbrook. He has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.

“They could, however, be anywhere,” the TBI wrote. “And in recent weeks, evidence uncovered during the investigation into John Westbrook has led authorities to become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s wellbeing.”