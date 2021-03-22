UF temporarily suspends 3 student groups

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has temporarily suspended three student groups for violating policies on event and pandemic practices, according to a statement posted on the college’s website Sunday night. These groups are Turning Point USA, Young Americans for Freedom and the Network of Enlightened Women.

The statement accused the groups of planning an organized event, but failing to register it with the university. It also says that many participants failed to social distance or wear face masks, which is current university policy. The statement was made in response to group members who deny these charges.

UF goes on to explain they have photographic evidence of the event failing to follow these pandemic policies. One attendee had learned before the event that they needed to isolate, but was instead photographed hugging other attendees, according to the statement. Text messages also document the group leaders knew they were required to register their event, but chose not to.

Various members have accused UF of targeting them in social media posts and news reports.

“It just feels like they have been watching us closely ever since the beginning hoping that they can find something to get us on,” UF TPUSA chapter secretary Abby Streetman said to Fox News.

The statement denounced these claims.

“In accordance with our standard practice, the university has not taken, and would not take, action against a student or registered student group based on the viewpoint they represent or the content of their speech,” the statement read.

The length of the suspension is currently unknown.