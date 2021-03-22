Vaccines now available to everyone age 50+ in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – All Floridians age 50 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning today.

Gov. Ron DeSantis modified his executive order lowering the age on Friday, saying nearly 70% of Florida’s senior citizens have been vaccinated and demand is dropping among those currently eligible for shots.

Through Sunday, Florida was vaccinating people aged 60 and up, health care workers, school employees and first responders over 50. Federal sites like the one at Gateway Mall and all pharmacies are vaccinating educators and child care workers of all ages and people with a note from their physician that they have a medication condition that could make COVID-19 more of a threat.

“We’re excited about the progress,” DeSantis said. “I think the demand is softened enough that opening up to 50-plus will be good. We’ll monitor to see how next week goes.”

DeSantis said the next step will be to open vaccines up to anybody who wants one.

“I can’t tell you when exactly that will happen, but I can tell you it will definitely be before May 1. That’s not even a question, so stay tuned on that,” DeSantis said.

As of Sunday, the Florida Department of Health said 4,911,786 people have received at least one vaccine dose and 2,713,248 are totally vaccinated -- that’s nearly 22% of all adults in the state.

DeSantis’s announcement came the day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he’s making vaccines available to people 40 and up in the Orlando area that’s home to several major theme parks. DeSantis criticized the decision.

“It's not his decision to make,” DeSantis said. “Orange County is below the state average in seniors vaccinated. They're at 63%. Trying to do healthy 40-year-olds over finding maybe some more seniors, to me, would not be the direction I would go.”

On Friday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the county-run vaccination sites will open to anyone 40 and older on March 29.

On Saturday, Florida surpassed 2 million cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were identified on March 1, 2020. There have been 33,369 deaths in the state attributed to the virus.