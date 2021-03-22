Vice President Harris’ ‘Help is Here’ tour to visit Jacksonville vaccination site, food warehouse

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to board Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday and she and President Joe Biden headed for Atlanta.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vice President Kamala Harris is touring the country to raise hopes about the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion relief package. On Monday, Harris makes two “Help is Here” tour stops in Jacksonville -- a vaccination site and a food distribution warehouse.

Harris is expected to tout the benefits of the relief package, which includes fighting COVID-19 and battling poverty.

Harris is expected to arrive in Jacksonville at midday and spend about four hours. While there are no public events, News4Jax will cover her visit and provide live streaming coverage where possible.

Biden, Harris and their top messengers are crisscrossing the nation to highlight the benefits of the plan, specifically focusing on aid for small businesses. The administration is promising that the spending will bring transformational change by halving child poverty, fueling record levels of hiring and pumping money to parents, schools and state and local governments.

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff reinforced the small business theme last week with stops in Colorado. Biden will travel to a small business in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden’s administration estimates that 400,000 small businesses have closed because of the pandemic and millions more are barely surviving. His aid package includes a $28 billion grant program to support restaurants and drinking establishments. There are also $15 billion in flexible grants that can be allocated.

Harris visited last visited Jacksonville in October for a socially-distanced rally at the University of North Florida in advance of the November election.