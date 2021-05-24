Florida doing away with federal jobless benefits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Florida looks to send more people back to work, the state is pulling out of a federal program that awards unemployment benefits to out-of-work Floridians.

The Department of Economic Opportunity on Monday announced that beginning on June 26 the state would no longer participate in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program.

For months, the program has provided an additional $300 a week to job seekers unable to find work.

In its announcement, the Department of Economic Opportunity cited labor statistics compiled for the month of April, which showed more than 460,000 job openings available for those seeking work.

The move comes as the state ramps up its “Return to Work” initiative and follows waves of complaints from employers throughout the state, who say they’ve been unable to fill vacant positions.

Through the program, jobless Floridians seeking unemployment benefits can collect $300 a week in federal aid, in addition to up to $275 a week they can get in assistance from the state.

As News4Jax previously reported, restaurant owners in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach have said they can’t hire enough workers to staff their businesses due to a lack of interested applicants.

On Saturday, the state will reinstate its work-search requirement for jobless Floridians, meaning that those filing for unemployment benefits will have to prove they’re actively looking for work.