DeSantis signs controversial transgender athlete ban during visit to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As he inked his name to a controversial bill banning transgender female athletes from competing on high-school girls’ and college women’s sports teams, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would stand up to corporations and athletic organizations, like the NCAA, that have threatened backlash over the ban.

“They are not going to dictate the policies in this state,” DeSantis said at a news conference at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville. “We will stand up to groups like the NCAA who think they should be able to dictate the policies in different states. Not here. Not ever.”

The measure (SB 1028), dubbed the “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act,” makes female athletes’ eligibility for sports teams contingent on their “biological sex” on birth certificates issued “at or near the time of the student’s birth.” It mirrors legislation considered or passed this year by a number of other states with Republican-led legislatures.

House Republicans attached the transgender athlete ban to a wide-ranging education bill in the waning days of the legislative session that wrapped on April 30, after the controversial proposal had stalled in the Senate as a stand-alone measure.

DeSantis was joined for Tuesday’s news conference by Connecticut track athlete Selina Soule, who has filed a lawsuit against the Connecticut Association of Schools over its policy to allow transgender female athletes to compete in her sport, which she says cost her the opportunity to qualify for the New England Regional Championships.

Soule applauded the Florida bill, saying she wished more states would pass similar measures.

“This bill is about protecting the advances we’ve already made as women in this space and creating a fair opportunity to empower women to aspire and to achieve in the most fair way possible,” she said. “I only wish the rest of the country would take these obvious steps to ensure fairness and equality for women and girls like me.”

DeSantis said Soule’s experience is an example of why the bill is necessary to “protect the fairness and integrity of women’s athletics.”

And he said he’s prepared to deal with the fallout.

The NCAA, the main governing body for college sports, released a statement in April saying that “only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected” for its events.

“At the end of the day, if the price of providing opportunities for all the girls throughout the state of Florida, for ensuring fair competition for them, if the price of that is that we lose an event or two, I would choose to protect our young girls every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” DeSantis said.

Opponents of the bill, including Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a likely Democratic challenger to DeSantis in next year’s governor’s race, stood firm in their criticism of the measure:

“By signing a heartless ban on transgender kids in sports, Gov. Ron DeSantis is marginalizing an entire community,” Fried said. “Signing it on the first day of Pride Month is especially cruel. Florida should stand for inclusivity, equality, and liberty -- not peddling hate for political points.”