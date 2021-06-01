Nikki Fried, only statewide elected Democrat, announces run for Florida governor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Speculation about Nikki Fried’s intentions for 2022 ended Tuesday when she officially announced she is running to become the next governor of Florida.

“I’m Nikki Fried, and I’m here to break the rigged system in Florida. It’s corrupt, it’s anti-democratic, and it’s time for something new,” Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, said in a video posted to Twitter. “Listen, this won’t be easy. Those in power will do whatever harm it takes to stay there. But I’ve spent my whole life taking on this system. I’m unafraid. I’m tested. I’m ready.”

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat who officially filed to enter the 2022 race Tuesday, has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis during his tenure.

Fried, 43, will go up against Democrat and former Florida governor Charlie Crist who announced his run in May. Though Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo of Miami said last week she’s also considering entering the race, Politico reported.

If elected, Fried would become Florida’s first female governor.