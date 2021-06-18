‘Huge’ car salesman Billy Fuccillo passes away at his Florida home

Larger-than-life auto dealer Billy Fuccillo has died. He was 64.

Fuccillo, who used the memorable trademark “It’s gonna be Huuuuuuuuuggge,” for his car dealership commercials in Florida and Upstate New York died after battling a long illness, CNY Central reported.

The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association announced Fuccillo’s death Friday morning in an email to members. NBC 2 reports.

“It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing of former member and friend, Billy Fuccillo,” the note read.

His friends remember him as funny, kind-hearted, and always giving back to the community.

Ad

Fuccillo passed away in Florida at his home “after months of declining health.”